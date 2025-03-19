Who makes the best pizza on Long Island?

Everyone knows that New York and Long Island are home to the most delicious pizza in the country, making the title of “best” a hard-fought competition. But Long Island has spoken — so who officially makes the best pizza on Long Island?

PieZano’s of Northport was voted the best pizza on Long Island in the 2025 FourLeaf Best of Long Island contest!

To be the most beloved pizzeria on Long Island truly means to be the best of the best, and PieZano’s of Northport has secured that spot. Along with the classic Neapolitan and Margherita pies, they offer custom creations such as the Pizza Alla Vodka, Rapini and MVP Pizza. The MVP Pizza is a pie with fresh mozzarella, alla vodka, creamy pesto, and marinara sauce. Unlike other pizzerias, specialty pies are offered as regular or deep dishes. But most of all, PieZano stands out for never sacrificing quality, delivering an amazing slice every time.

PieZano’s of Northport is located at 395 Fort Salonga Road, Northport. They can be reached at (631) 651-5015 or piezanosofnorthport.com.

