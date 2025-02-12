Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and love is in the air. Whether you’ve been planning this day for weeks or find yourself scrambling to pull something together at the last minute, you’ll need a beautiful restaurant to top off the night. So what’s the best romantic restaurant on Long Island?

Grandpa Tony’s was voted the best romantic restaurant on Long Island!

Look no further than Grandpa Tony’s for a romantic dinner experience, where a variety of authentic Italian dishes, enticing drinks, and cocktails await to charm your date. Renowned in the Long Island Italian culinary scene, the restaurant stands out with its use of fresh ingredients, generous portions, and enthusiastic service.

Boasting a delightful blend of friendly ambiance, impressive drinks, and a captivating indoor and outdoor setting with a canal view, Grandpa Tony’s promises a dining experience that transcends expectations. The menu showcases classic entrees like chicken parm, an array of appetizers including zucchini squares and coconut shrimp, and an abundance of sandwiches and salads—making it the quintessential haven for an intimate dinner for two!

Grandpa Tony’s is at 101 Althouse Ave, East Rockaway and can be reached at (516) 799-8669 or their website, grandpatonysli.com.

