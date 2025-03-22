Glen Cove’s annual Culinary Delights returns this month

The Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 27th annual Culinary Delights on Monday, March 31, to support NOSH Delivers, a local nonprofit fighting food insecurity. The event, hosted at the Glen Cove Mansion, saw over 600 attendees last year.

“We are still mindful, as a chamber, of those dealing with food insecurity around us. And it’s only fitting that we take some of the proceeds from this event and donate it to NOSH,” said Dr. Maxine Mayreis, chamber president.

NOSH Delivers was founded in March 2020 to combat local food insecurity and helps serve 500 families, approximately 1500 individuals, who rely on the nonprofit, according to its website.

Last year, Mayreis said the organization received thousands of dollars from the event’s proceeds. Mayreis said in the past, the chamber supports other local nonprofit organizations, like the Glen Cove Education Fund and the local scouting troops.

The event, which Mayreis called a “gourmet extravaganza,” started 27 years ago, with just 15 vendors in attendance, by former chamber president Beth Dressler as a way to introduce the restauranteurs to the community, Mayreis said.

The event features gourmet food tastings, wines and craft beers, pastries and desserts. There will also be live music, raffle prizes and networking opportunity.

Meyreis co-chaired the event for about 22 years, she said. Now that she’s president of the chamber, she doesn’t co-chair events, but she said she presides over the committee.

In addition to its donation to NOSH, the chamber’s event helps support scholarships for college students. Last year, the chamber awarded two students the $1,000 Dr. Glen Howard Junior Scholarship through its fundraising efforts.

Mayreis said one student will be awarded the scholarship this year. The scholarship application is still open and can be found on the chamber’s website.

The event, on Monday, March 31, will be at The Mansion at Glen Cove from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets to the event, which include discounts for seniors, veterans and first responders, are available at glencovechamber.org.