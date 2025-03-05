North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrates annual winter gala

Board Members, local officials and honorees at the annual North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Gala.

The North Shore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (NSHCC) set the stage for an extraordinary celebration at the Sea Cliff Yacht Club. The event marked the Chamber’s Annual Gala and Awards Ceremony, bringing together community leaders, distinguished guests, and honorees for a night of recognition, camaraderie, and festivities.

Bringing together community leaders, business professionals, and supporters to celebrate the achievements of six distinguished honorees. Gloria Agront, Leticia Blanco, Edward Casuriaga, Jeanine V. Dimenna, Lidi K. Flores, and David Thompson were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the local Hispanic community, business growth, and civic engagement.

