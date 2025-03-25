Herricks Eid parade to return March 31 for sixth year

Herrick’s families will have the chance to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid Monday in the school district’s annual car parade. The observance marks the end of Ramadan, when celebrants break a monthlong fast from dawn to sunset.

“I think it’s just a great thing, especially for kids,” Eshika Kalam, a member of the Herricks Muslim Families Community, said. “It’s exciting for the kids to hear and see a different culture [and] for anyone to come be part of it and be exposed to a different cultural activity .”

Now in its sixth year, Kalam said the parade was started in 2020 by HMFC, as families were looking for a safe way to celebrate Eid during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said families decorate their cars with markers, streamers, paint, balloons, and signs, and honk and cheer while driving the parade route.

“It was a nice way to acknowledge each other by honking and cheering each other,” Kalam said of the parade in 2020. “It is a reflection of our culture and also informs the larger community of our traditions and celebration.”

The parade, which is set for 11 a.m. on March 31, will start at Herricks High School and make its way through Manhasset Hills, Roslyn, Searingtown, New Hyde Park, Williston Park and parts of Albertson. Kalam said the Nassau County Police Department’s third precinct provides a police escort for the parade to ensure a safe route.

Kalam said the parade drew over 40 cars last year and she expects more this year as the community has grown.

“It’s important that everyone is educated, and the more we do these events in the community, the more the community will be accepting and excited and more informed,” Kalam said.

“This opens up for other people to see our ideas, our culture in a positive light. It also allows for children to be more familiar with their culture and for other children to be familiar with our cultural events,” she said. “My daughter comes home, she talks to me about Hanukkah and menorahs, and different things. I also want other children to be able to be exposed to her culture, so they can connect,” she said, adding that she frequently had to explain to people why she was celebrating Eid and other Muslim holidays.

Kalam said HMFC plans to meet at various local mosques to pray together before the parade begins, and afterwards families plan to celebrate with their loved ones and enjoy traditional meals.