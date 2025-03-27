Farmingdale proposes faculty projects, gives update on upgrades from approved bond

The Farmingdale Board of Education gave district-wide updates on faculty projects while listing other projects proposed to begin during the upcoming school year at its third budget meeting for the 2025-26 academic year on Wednesday, March 26.

The district showed a decrease in its proposed total budget for the upcoming school year. It showed a $206,342,592 proposed budget at its meeting on Wednesday, March 19. That number has shrunk to $206,042,592, marking a 3% increase from the 2024-25 budget. The district lowered its allowable tax levy cap from $144,616,594 to $143,932,984 for the upcoming school year at its March 19 meeting- a 2.49% increase.

District officials said the district’s website lists 5,180 students. The proposed budget suggests that the district will spend $39,834.47 per pupil.

The district shared photos of the status of its ongoing capital projects, which include a proposed new student lot entry vestibule, tennis and pickleball courts at the high school, and a new cosmetology center.

It also listed a number of completed projects during the current school year, including district-wide instructional space and air conditioning.

The district listed three proposed faculty projects for the 2205-26 school year. Those projects would include improvements to the Albany Avenue and Northside parking lots and safety concerns about the playground at Woodward Parkway Elementary.

Community members approved a $22.5 million bond in January that gave the district access to funds for electrical and roof upgrades.

The district shared an update on those upgrades, saying that construction will start over the summer and be spaced out over a couple of years to minimize interruptions to the learning environment. The roofing upgrades are expected to cost $19.5 million, while the electrical service upgrades are expected to cost $2.65 million, according to the district.

District officials also said it expects to have $25,712,222 in projected reserves at the end of the current budget on June 30.

School officials said changes will continue to be made as the process continues. The budget will be adopted on April 9 and heard on May 13. Community members will then vote on May 20 for the 2025-26 budget at the Weldon E. Howitt Middle School Aquatic Center.