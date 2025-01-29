Floral Park-Bellerose School District voters approve $19 million bond

Floral Park-Bellerose School District voters approved a $19,694,340 bond on Tuesday, Jan. 28, to enhance the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems of the Floral Park-Bellerose and John Lewis Childs schools.

Community members voted throughout the day on the referendum, which was approved by 380 to 218. District taxpayers are expected to pay an additional $66 each year, starting in 2028, to pay for the bond.

“On behalf of the Board of Education and administration team, I am grateful to the Floral Park-Bellerose school community for recognizing the importance of investing in our schools and our students,” interim Superintendent of Schools Lisa Ruiz said. “By passing this bond referendum, they’ve demonstrated their commitment to creating a climate for student success.”

The bond will go towards providing the two schools with upgrades to their HVAC systems and infrastructure replacements, according to the district.

The improvements will provide the schools with reliable temperature control while minimizing disruptions and unexpected expenses, the district said.

The improvements also have the potential to help the schools reduce energy consumption by up to 20% – a saving of roughly $15,000 to $20,000, according to the district.

The project’s total cost will be $28,567,940, with the remaining $8,873,600 coming from the district’s reserve funds.

The Floral Park-Bellerose School and John Lewis Childs School are used as elementary schools in the district and have been used for roughly a century.

“This project represents our commitment to providing a safe, healthy and conducive learning environment for our students and staff,” Ruiz said in a press release in November.