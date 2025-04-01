Glen Cove’s Culinary Delights gathers over 500 attendees at 27th annual event

Chefs from The Mansion at Glen Cove served oysters to diners at the 27th annual Culinary Delights

The Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce gathered over 500 community members at its 27th annual Culinary Delights event, showcasing local restauranters and fund-raising for NOSH Delivers, a local nonprofit fighting food insecurity.

“It’s all for a good cause,” said Lloyd Rosenman, who owns and operates Tocolo Cantina. He said it is the restaurant’s second year participating in the event.

“It’s great to come back here,” he said.

Dr. Maxine Mayreis, the Chamber of Commerce president, said the event, which she called a “gourmet extravaganza,” donates thousands of dollars to a local nonprofit.

“We are still mindful as a chamber of those dealing with food insecurity around us. And it’s only fitting that we take some of the proceeds from this event and donate it to NOSH,” she previously told the Schneps Media Long Island.

NOSH Delivers was founded in March 2020 to combat local food insecurity and helps serve 500 families, or about 1,500 individuals who rely on the nonprofit, according to its website.

Mayreis said the event sold over 500 tickets prior to the event. She said the total turnout was likely around 600, including tickets sold at the door.

Local restaurateurs showcased a wide variety of flavors from seafood dishes to pastas and dumplings with cocktails and desserts as well. Many of the restaurants were returning from previous years, but for some it was their first time.

“It helps support the local community,” said Kent Kent Monkan, a restaurateur who owns and operates The Marker in Glen Cove, Choppers Burger Bar in Glen Head, Heirloom Tavern in Glen Head, The Brass Rail in Locust Valley and The Wild Goose Restaurant & Pub in Port Washington.

Monkan said he has been participating in the Culinary Delights event for the past 10 years.

Olga Kovacs, who opened Scoops n’ Fruit in August, said she joined the annual dining event “to be part of the community” and to “serve the community.”

Chef Pat Marone from The Regency at Glen Cove said he has been attending the event for the past 22 years and said the people involved are part of why he returns each year.

“It’s just a tight-knit community,” he said.

For more information about Culinary Delights, or other chamber events, visit glencovechamber.org.