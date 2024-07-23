United Salons of America Fundraiser Benefits Hair We Share

Richard Rubenstein Owner of Bangz Hair and Color Lounge, Jo Marie, Co-Founder of Hair We Share Dean Riskin & Suzanne Chimera & Lindsay Aliseo CEO & Founder of Beauty Affair LI

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, Hair We Share has launched a nationwide fundraiser, “United Salons of America”. The initiative, started by Jo Marie of Bangz Hair and Color Lounge, aims to bring together salon owners and their clients to make a difference.



“Hair We Share gives beautiful luxury wigs to children and adults who struggle with any type of medical hair loss” explains Co-Founder Dean Riskin.



From now until July 28th a portion of every service provided at participating salons will be donated to Hair We Share. “Hair We Share has collected 80,000 hair donations since the pandemic, the funds collected from these salons will go directly to the manufacturing expense of turning those donations into wigs” explains Suzanne Chimera, Hair We Share Co-Founder.

“We’re thrilled to see the salon community come together for this amazing cause,” said Jo Marie also Co-Founder of Facebook Tri State Beauty & Cosmetic Enhancement information group! “Every service, from haircuts to color treatments, has the potential to make a real difference in someone’s life.”

Richard Rubenstein, of Bangz Hair and Color Lounge in Bellmore, added, “We’re proud to be a part of this movement. By working together, we can create a ripple effect of kindness that extends far beyond the salon chair.”

Local businesses, Runway Couture, Kings Landing Barber Shop, Beauty Affair LI, Permanent Touch Cosmetics, Boost Your Beauty Med Spa and Greg Buttle kicked off the event with very generous donations.

Join the movement and be a part of Hair We Share’s mission to spread love, one haircut at a time. Learn more at www.hairweshare.org.