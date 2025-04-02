Roslyn teens unite Jewish youth through ACT initiative

Bringing people together for a shared purpose is at the heart of what Roslyn High School sophomores Segev Somekh and Wyatt Per set out to accomplish with Active Community Teens.

What began as a small initiative within their own congregations has blossomed into a thriving community, welcoming students from across Long Island. Their mission is built on the belief that Jewish teens should unite under their shared identity rather than be divided by synagogue affiliation.

“Wyatt and I were both involved in our respective synagogues, but we wanted to create something that wasn’t defined by just one place,” Somekh explained. “We wanted to bring teens together, not just as members of a temple, but as a united Jewish community.”

ACT organizes events every couple of months, ranging from challah bakes to fundraisers supporting timely causes. Initially hosted through their temples, ACT has since branched out to hosting gatherings in homes, restaurants and other community spaces.

Their events not only fostered Jewish identity but also supported meaningful causes, including raising $700 for California wildfire victims and $1000 for Israel awareness efforts.

One of their most impactful initiatives was a dinner with Holocaust survivors, which provided a rare opportunity for students to hear firsthand accounts of history while forming intergenerational connections.

“The survivors told my mom how much they cherished that night,” Somekh shared. “It’s something that stuck with me—knowing we made a real impact by listening and sharing stories.”

Currently, ACT has approximately 40 students actively involved, attending events and contributing to their mission. While Somekh and Per lead the efforts, their parents and broader community members also lend support in organizing and spreading the word.

As ACT continues to grow, the duo envisions expanding their reach beyond their town, bringing together even more Jewish teens from across Long Island. “We want this to be something that lasts,” Per said. “We want people to walk away from ACT with memories, connections and a stronger sense of identity.”

ACT welcomes all students, regardless of school or grade, and is always open to new ideas and collaborations. While they are working on building an official platform, Wyatt and Segev encourage anyone interested to reach out to them directly at wper27@roslynschools.org or ssomekh27@roslynschools.org.

If you are a student with a passion project you’d like to see featured in an upcoming article, please reach out to Eliza Liebowitz at elizaliebowitzreporter@gmail.com

Eliza Liebowitz is a junior at Roslyn High School