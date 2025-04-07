Omer Neutra memorialized with Plainview street renaming

A portion of Manetto Hill Road, which adjoins the Mid-Island Y JCC, was renamed “Captain Omer Neutra Way” in honor of a 21-year-old Plainview resident who was killed in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks in Israel. The street renaming ceremony, which drew a crowd of over 1,000 on Sunday, April 6, unveiled the sign outside of the JCC, honoring Neutra’s commitment to his community.

“We are here today to recognize and memorialize one of our own,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. He said Nassau County is the third-largest Jewish county in the nation, after Kings County in Brooklyn and Los Angeles County, with almost 300,000 people identifying as Jewish.

After graduating from the Schecter School in 2020, Neutra spent a gap year in Israel. Upon his return, he deferred his enrollment at SUNY Binghamton to join the IDF, where he served as a platoon commander.

Neutra was stationed at the border and was believed to be held hostage until Dec. 1, when the IDF confirmed his death. During his funeral, he was posthumously promoted to captain.

“Only after an excruciating 422 days of endless worry for his safety, fighting and advocating for his release, we were informed that Omer was wounded gravely during the attack and that without receiving the medical attention he needed, he died in captivity,” said Orna Neutra, Omer’s mother.

New York Assembly Member Arnold Drucker, who represents Plainview, drafted the legislation to rename the roadway. The county unanimously passed the legislation in February. Drucker said the street will serve as a reminder of Neutra’s life and legacy.

“So each and every day, when people drive on this road, they will forever be reminded of the life of our hero, Omer Neutra,” Drucker said.

Neutra’s brother, Daniel, said the street renaming is a “sign of life” from his brother.

“For 422 days, we had no sign of life from Omer. We did not know if he was alive. But today we are putting up a sign of life, something that we will forever look to to see Omer’s childhood, his love for community, his sacrifice to save lives and how he brought us all together,” Daniel said.

Orna said Neutra’s childhood was in Plainview, where he attended the JCC for summer camp and rode his bike around the neighborhood.

Local leaders and elected officials gathered for the ceremony to commemorate Neutra’s legacy.

“As we gather together this morning, as Nassau County renames the street in honor of Captain Omer Neutra, we honor not only a name, but a life, one marked by courage, conviction and unshakable and unbreakable love for the Jewish people and the state of Isreal,” said Rabbi Joel Levenson. Levenson is the rabbi at the Midway Jewish Center, where the Neutra family attends synagogue.

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said community members passing by the intersection will be reminded of Neutra’s legacy.

“Omer embodied the values of bravery, commitment and an unwavering love for others,” Saladino said. He said Neutra’s memory will be “woven into the fabric of Plainview, our town and Nassau County.”

Also in attendance were U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, U.S. Rep. Laura Gillen, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly, Legislator Seth Koslow and Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes Jeff Provato, among others.

The street renaming isn’t the only dedication that the Neutra family has received since the Oct. 7 attacks. An Instagram account, @bringomerhome, garnered some 22,000 followers.

After the IDF confirmed Neutra’s death in December, local groups came together to honor his memory. The Schechter School retired his jersey number and the Midway Jewish Center dedicated a Torah scroll to him.

“He became the symbol of the devastation caused by the events of Oct. 7, the face of all the hostages,” his mother said.

However, the fight to bring Neutra home continues as Hamas still holds his body in Gaza.

“We will not be silent, and we will never forget the hostages. And we will not rest until all the hostages are returned, including Omer Neutra,” Blakeman said.

There are still 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to be alive, including Edan Alexander. Alexander, a New Jersey native volunteering with the IDF, was taken from the same post as Neutra on Oct. 7, Orna said. His parents, Adi and Yael, attended the renaming.

“Edan is alive and he is desperately waiting to come home to his family,” Orna Neutra said.

“We stand with you, and our voices will be heard along with yours,” Blakeman told Adi and Yael.

“Until they come back, our lives have been placed on hold,” his mother said. She said the Jewish community will not be able to heal until the 59 hostages are returned.