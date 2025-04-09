El Salvador picks Plainview as new consulate location

The Long Island consulate for El Salvador has moved to Plainview and is relocating from Brentwood.

The consulate posted on its website that the change to the new location at 111 Express St. took effect on March 31.

“This change has been implemented to provide the diaspora with better service and greater facilities for consular procedures,” the consulate said on its website.

Business hours at the Plainview location are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A representative from the virtual consulate for El Salvador said that the location switch was planned and had nothing to do with El Salvador making an agreement the the Trump Administration to house immigrants deported by the United States.

Trump Administration officials recently called a 238-man group deported to a prison in El Salvador “terrorists” but an investigation by 60 Minutes found that a majority of the people deported had no known criminal record. A federal court found that the administration had not permitted due process for those deported.

On Monday, April 7, the Supreme Court allowed the administration to use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which had not been used since World War II, to legally expel those allegedly involved in gangs, which have since been challenged by multiple federal judges. The Supreme Court also said in its 5-4 ruling that detainees must receive due process.

A Maryland man was deported to El Salvador in March after the Trump Administration said he had connections to a Venezuelan gang, but evidence has surfaced that he did not have any gang connections.

The Plainview consulate is one of 16 locations El Salvador has within the United States, according to the U.S. Department of State.