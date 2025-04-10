Craig Wolfson receives Syosset business award for 3rd consecutive year

Craig Wolfson (L.) and Susan Klein-Wolfson (R.), co-owners and partners at the Syosset-based firm, Wolfson and Klein-Wolfson, PLLC

When Craig Wolfson opened a law firm with his wife five years ago, he said it was a bit “spontaneous.”

On March 26, a business-focused app similar to LinkedIn named Wolfson the Syosset Local Business Person of the Year. For the third consecutive year.

“To win three years in a row in Syosset is amazing,” Wolfson said.

Wolfson was a partner at a Plainview-based firm for 20 years until it closed.

Shortly afterward, in 2020, he decided to open his firm with his wife, Susan Klein-Wolfson, The firm, Klien-Wolfson PLLC, specializes in employment law and wills, trusts, and estates.

“I was ready to try something new and exciting,” Wolfson said.

Since then, he said the two have been “growing the business steadily.”

Wolfson said Alignable is an app that allows small businesses to connect and network. He said local businesses can also refer each other through the app’s network.

The app’s annual Business Person of the Year award is given to local business owners based on community recommendations and votes.

“This contest has supercharged small business relationships, fueling referrals, fresh opportunities, and a wave of mutual support,” said Eric Groves, the app’s CEO and co-founder, in a press release.

There were over 77,000 recommendations and 333,000 votes for this year’s competition, the highest participation to date, Groves said in a release. There were 4,750 winners across the country.

“It’s gratifying to see how strong recognition and relationships can spark such powerful momentum,” he said.

Wolfson said the recognition inspires him and Klein-Wolfson to “want to continue to grow our practice” and to connect with more local clients and business owners. He said the app has proven helpful in making connections, which he particularly values in his work.

“Our focus with our firm is customer service,” Wolfson said. He said he and Klein-Wolfson “love building those long-term relationships with clients” and keep consistent communication with them.

Alignable isn’t the only way Wolfson gets involved in the community.

Wolfson is the president of BNI, a nationwide networking group, and a member of Whoggga, a Long Island networking group. Outside of the business world, Wolfson is the president of Temple Chaverim in Plainview and a board member at ERASE Racism, a Syosset nonprofit.

“We’re very much involved in the local community,” he said.

