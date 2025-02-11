Compton’s to open first-ever LI location in Syosset

5 Jackson Ave. in Syosset prepares for Compton’s to open this year

Compton’s, a sandwich chain from New York City, is set to open its first Long Island location, in Syosset.

The sandwich chain, which first opened in Queens in 2018, has the motto “Everybody Eats.” According to its website, the first location quickly turned into a “go-to neighborhood spot.”

Alex Compton, the restaurant owner, posted on Facebook that the chain’s sixth location will open at 5 Jackson Ave. in early 2025.

The chain is currently in Long Island City, Astoria, Greenpoint and Whitestone in the city, and Cliffside Park in New Jersey. According to previous reports, the Syosset location will be owned and operated by franchisee Silas David, who also owns a the Whitestone Compton’s.

The fast-casual chain offers hot and cold sandwiches, wraps, burgers, salads and sides. Egg sandwiches are offered for breakfast and lunch, and the chain offers a kid’s menu with chicken tenders and grilled cheese.

“Everybody eats” is a company motto that “applies to more than just food,” the website said. The company aims to make everyone feel welcome, according to its website.

“We love when customers tell us their visit was worth the hype,” the website says.

Between high-quality ingredients and a homey atmosphere, the restaurant said it aims to serve its customers the best. According to its website, the chain offers board games on the counters to help customers feel comfortable.

The chain serves hand-made condiments, something that sets Compton’s apart from other sandwich chains, according to the website.

Compton’s aims to grow and partner with the community’s it serves, says its website.

The storefront prepares residents for the chain with the slogan: “Good people deserve good food.”

For more information, visit comptons.nyc.

