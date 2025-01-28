Stillwell Park transfer approved by Nassau County Legislature

Stillwell Park and Preserve in Syosset will receive a total of $12 million in upgrades and will be transferred to the control of the Town of Oyster Bay following a unanimous vote by the Nassau County Legislature.

The park is 287 acres and contains biking trails, sports fields and open space. Democratic Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker said thousands of children and their families visit the park for extracurricular activities.

“For more than five years, my constituents have sought a solution that will address their concerns about Stillwell Park and Preserve and preserve this multifaceted community hub and natural treasure – and this agreement is an important step toward that goal,” he said.

But Drucker said the county has not yet approved the capital plan to pay for $3 million its funding.

As part of the intermunicipal agreement between the town and county, a total of $12 million in improvements will be completed, Drucker said. He said both the upgrades will be funded by the county and the town, which have each committed to paying $6 million.

The county has set aside $3 million for the project, which was secured by the minority caucus in 2019, Drucker’s office said. The remaining $3 million depends on bond authorization, which will be voted on as capital plan negotiations continue.

Drucker’s office said “a 13-member supermajority vote is required to pass bond authorization items.”

He said the improvements will not be able to be completed without the proper funding.

“It is time for County Executive Blakeman to meet with the Democratic caucus so that we can complete the 2025 capital infrastructure plan and fulfill our shared vision for Stillwell Park and Preserve and other essential upgrades across Nassau County,” he said.