3 luxurious North Shore homes sell for record prices

Over the past 30 days, three luxury homes on the North Shore of Long Island have made headlines with their impressive features, locations and price tags.

Each property offers a distinctive take on refined living, yet all share an emphasis on high-end amenities, spacious layouts and seamless connections to the natural surroundings. Whether nestled in an exclusive gated community or perched on a serene, landscaped property, these homes showcase the epitome of sophisticated design in the region.

The priciest of the three recent sales was 19 Percheron Lane in Roslyn Heights, which sold for $3.55 million on April 9.

This newly constructed luxury home, located within the prestigious Roslyn Country Club, is a true masterpiece of modern design and craftsmanship. With five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the residence features expansive principal rooms bathed in natural light, thanks to a striking wall of glass that creates a seamless flow between the interior and the outdoors.

The home’s amenities are second to none, including a chef’s kitchen with top-tier appliances, a large center island and a cozy breakfast area that leads to a private backyard. The grand primary suite offers a balcony with sweeping views and the professionally landscaped grounds provide an ideal space for outdoor entertaining.

With a full generator, elevator and close proximity to golf courses and shopping, this home is a standout for its luxury and practicality. This home was listed by Shahla Oheb of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

At a more modest $1.85 million, 37 Wilkshire Circle #37 in Manhasset is another example of luxury living, albeit with a more intimate feel. Located in the sought-after gated community of North Hills, this 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home boasts a serene pond view and a host of upscale features.

The Dover model home, built in 2006, offers 3,249 square feet of living space, including a grand entrance with a two-story living room and fine hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen, complete with high-end appliances, opens into a cozy breakfast room, while the main floor primary suite offers a spa-like bath, walk-in closets and access to a private deck overlooking the pond.

Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, tennis courts and more, making it a perfect choice for those seeking both tranquility and convenience. This home was listed by Rosalyn Meyer of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty and bought with Tina Kim of Midas Realty.

Finally, 160 Estate Court #160 in Roslyn Heights offers a more refined, maintenance-free option with its beautifully renovated 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom apartment within the Summit Manor development.

This 3,000-square-foot residence, which sold for $1.35 million on April 7, offers designer-inspired finishes and an abundance of space. The expansive primary suite features a sitting area, a Juliette balcony and an enormous walk-in closet. The gourmet eat-in kitchen and sun-drenched living room, complete with a dual-faced electric fireplace, add to the home’s sophisticated yet cozy atmosphere.

With amenities like an indoor pool, fitness center and outdoor pool just steps away, residents can enjoy the best of both worlds—seclusion and proximity to everything the area has to offer. This home was listed by Maureen Polye of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and bought with Margaret Cheung Lin of Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast.

Details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.