The Great Neck Library is exhibiting artworks from the North Shore Hebrew Academy from May 5 to May 29 at our Main Library Lover-Level Art Gallery, 159 Bayview Ave. in Great Neck.

The Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck, will exhibit artworks from the North Shore Hebrew Academy from May 5 to May 29 at its Main Library Lover-Level Art Gallery.

An art reception will be held on Monday, May 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

The theme for the exhibit is “Creative Connections,” which will present student artwork from grades 1-8 interpreting their relationship with Judaism and the world around them. Some of the works are inspired by artist studies, holidays and the Judaic and secular studies curriculum at the North Shore Hebrew Academy.

The academy welcomes the Great Neck and broader community to explore how arts education provides a creative opportunity for connecting and reinforcing their mission of being students of the Jewish and global world around us.

For more information, please contact Great Neck Library at (516) 466-8055 or email adultprogramming@greatnecklibrary.org.