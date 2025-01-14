As we begin a new year, Long Island’s healthcare environment continues to face the challenges of a growing patient population that is older and increasingly diverse.

At Nassau University Medical Center, we embrace that challenge and are rising to meet it. After a year of progress in 2024 toward safeguarding the financial health of our area’s only public hospital, we look to 2025 as a transformative year in our institution’s history. The past year has been one of tremendous reform and rejuvenation for NUMC. NUMC earned the coveted Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission, a mark of excellence that underscores our commitment to patient safety. Additionally, we received the first increase in our Leapfrog safety rating in more than six years. In 2024, we also opened our new MRI facility equipped with cutting-edge imaging technology, providing faster and more accurate diagnostics and construction for our new cath lab is now underway. We moved our out patient adult mental health services after forty four years to a new renovated safe space located within NUMC.

In 2025, we will launch our NUMC's new mobile mammography center, replacing a 20 year old vehicle with a spacious, state-of-the-art screening center that will bring early detection services to thousands of women across Nassau. When we say that we're more than a hospital, it's not just a tag line. At NUMC, we've always believed in providing high quality clinical and preventative care. We've recently expanded those offerings to the public including expanded hours for pediatrics, women's health, physical therapy and general medicine.

In the U.S. each year, more than 150,000 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer. Our new colorectal screening clinic is now open and providing lifesaving early detection services. Additionally, NUMC has opened a new Reflux Clinic to help patients with persistent heartburn and other stomach conditions. NUMC continues to lead the region in specialized services. From hyperbaric medicine, to our burn unit and our water birthing suite, we provide unique care options not widely available. As a teaching hospital, we also train the next generation of healthcare professionals while maintaining a strong focus on community-centered care. This past fall, we opened our new community engagement office that will help ensure we are communicating effectively with our patients and meeting the changing needs of all our residents, regardless of status or ability to pay. Financially, NUMC achieved remarkable results in 2024, despite misinformation peddled by NIFA Chairman Richard Kessel, Albany players and Newsday.