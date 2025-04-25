NUMC cuts ribbon on state-of-the-art mobile mammo van

Wearing an “NUMC” necklace gifted to her by her children, Megan C. Ryan, Esq., President/CEO of NuHealth/NUMC and A Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility, officially cut the ribbon on the hospital’s brand-new, state-of-the-art mobile mammography center.

The ceremony took place on Thursday, April 24.

Having performed over 6,500 mammograms each year, both through on-site and mobile screening, Ryan said the new $1 million van, which replaces the 22-year-old predecessor, “will increase screenings by 40%, six days a week.

“Screening is key to prevention and successful treatment,” she continued.

Each screening in NUMC’s state-of-the-art mobile center includes a breast examination by a nurse, a mammogram and instructions for breast self-examination at home.

Attended by NUMC staff, elected officials and more, the day’s festivities also included the facility receiving an award for sustainability and “Bring Your Child to Work Day.” More than 100 participated, including Ryan’s own children.

To learn more about NUMC’s services, or about the mobile mammography van, go to numc.edu.