Career Day brings a glimpse of the future at Gardiners Avenue

Students interacted with Nassau County Police Department officers during the annual Career Day on May 5.

Students at Gardiners Avenue Elementary School in the Levittown School District got a taste of the career paths that may lie ahead of them during the annual Career Day on May 5.

Students walked outside to see police cars, a firetruck, a garbage truck and an ambulance. The professionals described how they made a career serving their community, as students viewed the equipment used by the Nassau County Police Department and the Wantagh Fire Department.

Inside the school, professionals visited classes and represented a wide range of careers, including an insurance investigator, an electrician, a fashion designer, a geneticist and a doctor of physical therapy.

In the all-purpose room, students gathered to see a K-9 service dog in action. Each visitor gave an in-depth presentation about their career and brought in their everyday tools for students to observe.

The annual Career Day helps broaden the horizons of some of Levittown’s youngest minds as they consider the future.