Award-winning photographer Keith Rossein opens exhibition at Bellmore Memorial Library

This June, Bellmore Memorial Library will transform into a gallery displaying the works of photographer Keith Rossein.

Rossein, from Malverne, is an award-winning photographer who uses the guiding principles of perspective, lines, light, shadows and reflections to “bring out the beauty of nature and our surroundings” in his work.

The exhibition will feature four themes: Americana, Peru, animals and architecture. Each photograph suspends a subject in time, inviting the viewer to look at the world a little differently.

The exhibition will be on display at Bellmore Memorial Library (2288 Bedford Ave., Bellmore) throughout June, and will open with a reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 18. Light refreshments will be served.