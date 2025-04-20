Protestors take the streets in Manhasset as part of national demonstration

People gathered outside a Tesla dealership in Manhasset to protest against the actions of the president’s administration on the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War

Protestors once again packed the streets in Manhasset on Saturday, April 19, joining a nationwide movement opposing Trump Administration policies.

Over 135 people took to the streets with signs and chants at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Port Washington Boulevard, across the street from the Americana Manhasset luxury shopping center, which is home to a Tesla dealership.

The protest was organized by Manhasset’s chapter of Tesla Takedown, a nationwide grassroots protest movement. The group was formed in early 2025 to target Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, in response to Musk’s work in imposing steep staff and budget cuts to federal agencies.

Saturday was the third time this group protested, as it had most recently demonstrated on March 29. Other local protests in Patchogue and Bellmore took place on Saturday as well.

Saturday saw demonstrations across the country as part of the “50501,” which stands for “50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement.” Saturday marked the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War.

The Manhasset chapter was started by local resident Christopher Lee, who was not in attendance on Saturday.

Lee said the protests are meant to showcase opposition to Musk’s “destructive rampage of the federal government” and to encourage people to stop putting their money into Tesla.

Unlike previous Manhasset rallies, Saturday’s did not have a major counterprotest. One man held a large “Back the Blue” flag in the parking lot behind the crowd but did not engage with the protestors.

Another person who goes by “James Justice” posted a video on his Facebook account, documenting the protest and talking to several people. He had previously posted on his account, calling for others to “defend Tesla” at the rally.

“We have all these people out here, they don’t know what is going on, silly Democrats,” he said at the end of the 19-minute video in an impersonation of President Donald Trump.

Drivers passing by didn’t hesitate to join in, for or against the protestors’ cause. Many honked in support as they drove by, while others heckled the protestors.

“Go get an education,” one man said from his car.

“Go home,” another driver repeatedly said while passing by.

Multiple cars also put up their middle fingers to the protestors as they drove by.

“The right to peaceful protest is a fundamental part of American democracy,” Lee said.

Two Hicksville residents said, “All you can do is make people aware.”

They said that Americans seem to be dealing with a new governmental issue every day and that both Trump and Musk threaten the people of the country.

“Both are kind of pushing the same narrative of basically attacking the human rights of America,” they said.

Protestors on Saturday said they were standing up for several issues, including the cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency, the administration’s unwillingness to bring home Ábrego García, a Maryland man who the administration wrongfully deported to El Salvador and the president’s placement of tariffs on foreign countries.

A man from East Hills said that the staffing and financial cuts from the government are highly important issues.

“If this isn’t stopped this year, that’s the end of democracy forever,” he said.

He was holding a sign that read “Hands off Medicaid.”

His wife said that the country is much more threatened than it was when she was protesting against the Vietnam War in the 1960s and ’70s.

The husband said he had purchased a Tesla from the Manhasset dealership three years ago, saying it was “before he had any info on the lowlife running the company.”

Other protestors said they were standing up for their rights and the rights of the country.