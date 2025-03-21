Annual ‘Key Elements of Success’ Fireside Chat ignites inspiration on Long Island

The Key Elements of Success (KEOS) Fireside Chat is designed to equip business leaders with tools for professional success.

The Key Elements of Success (KEOS) Fireside Chat once again delivered an inspiring and transformative evening for professionals, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders. Hosted at the Bellmore Movies and Showplace Theatre, this annual gathering, led by renowned business strategist Dr. Corrinne Graham, featured insightful discussions, actionable strategies, and high-level networking — all designed to equip attendees with the tools for success.



This year’s powerhouse panel of industry experts shared real-world strategies on goal setting, resilience, and career advancement, ensuring participants walked away with practical insights to implement immediately. The interactive Q&A session fostered meaningful dialogue, giving attendees a unique opportunity to engage directly with top leaders across multiple industries.

Among those deeply moved by the event was Verdel Jones, who praised the experience.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the Fireside Chat, Key Elements of Success,” Jones said. “Dr. Corrinne Graham, aka Dr. G, put together a powerhouse panel of experts in their fields who provided concrete examples of how to continually be on the path toward success. Whether you want to enhance your personal or professional life, I highly recommend that anyone looking for motivation, inspiration, and knowledge attend this event every single year.”

Similarly, panelist Sam Law reflected on the impact of KEOS.

“Another awesome KEOS in the books! It was great sharing with and learning from other powerhouses of industry,” Law said. “I am filled with gratitude that I was a part of the panel this year. Dr. G does it again! I cannot wait to attend next year.”

Beyond the panel discussions, the event provided valuable networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with industry leaders, build meaningful relationships, and exchange insights. Many left the event with renewed motivation and a clearer roadmap for personal and professional growth.



“The KEOS Fireside Chat is not just an event — it’s a movement,” Dr. Corrinne Graham said. “Our goal is to create a space where people can gain practical tools, engage in powerful conversations, and leave feeling inspired to take action. Success is a continuous journey, and KEOS is here to be a part of that transformation.”

As an annual event, the Key Elements of Success (KEOS) Fireside Chat continues to grow in impact and reach. Planning for the 2026 edition is already underway, promising even more insight, empowerment, and high-value networking opportunities.

