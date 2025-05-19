Hempstead man faces felony charges after wrong way crash on LIE

A Hempstead man is charged for driving intoxicated the wrong way on the Long Island Expressway.

A Hempstead man is facing multiple felony charges after driving the wrong way on the Long Island Expressway, causing a serious crash early Sunday morning, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded around 6:40 a.m. Sunday to reports of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes near Exit 37 in Roslyn. Upon arrival, officers discovered a head-on collision between a 2009 Honda, driven by Jorge Arias Reyes, 49, and a 2014 Toyota operated by a 51-year-old man.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage. Police say a subsequent investigation revealed that Reyes was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was placed under arrest at the scene.

Police closed the Long Island Expressway in both directions between Exits 36 and 38 following the accident. Exits were reopened around 9:15 a.m.

Both Reyes and the driver of the Toyota were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. As of Monday morning, they were listed in stable condition.

Further investigation revealed that Reyes was also involved in an earlier accident near Exit 41 eastbound, where he struck a 2013 Nissan driven by a 31-year-old man. That driver was not injured.

Reyes is now facing several charges, including driving while intoxicated, assault, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police siad Reyes will be arraigned when medically practical.