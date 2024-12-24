Bryan Mejia, 33, dies in Jericho car crash

The Nassau County Police Department logo (Photo from the Long Island Press archives)

A Bethpage man walking along the Long Island Expressway died on Dec. 22 when was struck by a car, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said a 28-year-old FedEx-truck driver was traveling between exits 40W and 40E at 2:45 p.m. on the LIE when the car he was driving struck Bryan Mejia, 33.

Police said Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police closed the eastbound lanes near Exit 40 during investigations, and reopened the lanes later that day.