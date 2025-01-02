Woman arrested, charged in deadly car accident

Headshot of Veronica Marmol, charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to police.

A College Point woman was arrested on New Year’s Day after the car she was driving struck a man crossing a road in Plainview.

Veronica Marmol, 39, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to police.

Police said the accident occurred on Old Country Road near the intersection of Floral Avenue at roughly 5:55 p.m.

The victim was an unidentified 38-year-old man who had been crossing the street.

Marmol hit the pedestrian with a 2018 Jeep Wrangler and continued to head east, according to detectives.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident by a Nassau County Police Medic, police said.