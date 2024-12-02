Multi-vehicle crash on LI Expressway leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

The Nassau County Police Department logo (Photo from the Long Island Press archives)

A Saturday morning crash on the Long Island Expressway left one dead and three injured.

Police identified the victim as Gracia Destra, 55, of Ronkonkoma.

The crash occurred at 7:14 a.m. Saturday at Exit 46 in Plainview, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said a Mazda pickup truck operated by Destra was traveling eastbound when it struck a Honda Pilot, operated by a 29-year-old man. After the incident, the vehicles stopped in the HOV lane and left lane, police said.

Destra stepped out of his vehicle, and a Rav4, operated by a 47-year-old driver, hit Destra’s truck. The collision caused the truck to hit Destra, police said.

Another vehicle, a Subaru operated by a 27-year-old man, attempted to avoid the collision and moved into the HOV lane, where it was struck by a Chevy, operated by a 69-year-old male driver.

There were two passengers in the Chevy alongside the driver, police said.

Destra and the three Chevy occupants were transported to the hospital. The uninjured operators of the Rav4 and the Subaru remained at the scene, police said.

The operator of the Chevy experienced chest pains, while the other passengers had minor injuries, according to the NCPD.

Destra was pronounced dead by a hospital physician, police said.

Newsday reported that the eastbound LIE lanes were closed for over five hours during police investigations.

The NCPD said the police investigation was ongoing.