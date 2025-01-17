Glen Cove Superintendent Maria Rianna hired by Malverne schools

Glen Cove Superintendent Maria Rianna will join the Malverne School District as superintendent in July.

“I am honored to join the Malverne School District as its next superintendent of schools and thank the board of education for this opportunity,” Rianna said in a press release from Malverne Schools.

The Malverne Board of Education announced Rianna’s selection at its Jan. 14 board meeting that Rianna. Rianna will serve as the Glen Cove superintendent for the remainder of the current academic year as planned.

“After an extensive search for our district’s next leader, all of us on the Board are thrilled that Dr. Rianna has accepted our offer to serve as our next superintendent,” said Malverne Board of Education President Jeanne D’Esposito in a release.

In October, Rianna announced her retirement from the Glen Cove district.

Rianna joined the Glen Cove City School District in 2013 and has served as the superintendent of schools for the past 12 years. Her retirement was accepted by the board of education at the Oct. 23 meeting.

“It is with deep gratitude and admiration that we recognize Superintendent Maria Rianna for her incredible leadership and unwavering dedication to the Glen Cove City School District,” said School Board President Maria Elena Venuto at the meeting.

Venuto said Rianna helped the district through district milestones and aided its fiscal health.

Notably, a $30.5 million bond was passed in 2022 after two failed attempts, which included repairs to classrooms, athletic facilities and air-conditioning units, among other things, according to previous reports.

“Dr. Rianna’s passion for education and her commitment to the success of every student has shaped the lives of countless young people,” Venuto said at the meeting.

“It’s been an amazing 12 years of my career,” Rianna said at the meeting.

Rianna thanked the board of education and school staff for their collaboration and commitment to the district’s needs.

“This community takes your heart, and it surely took mine, so I thank you for all the opportunities you gave me to do the work we’ve done together,” she said.

The Glen Cove district has not announced its next superintendent yet. There will be a community forum on March 4 for residents to provide their input on the search.

Venuto said Rianna leaves behind an “extraordinary legacy” in the school district.

