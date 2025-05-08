Glen Cove students, staff recap their school trip to Spain

Glen Cove middle and high schoolers set sail this semester on a foreign language trip to Spain. Principals Nelson Iocolano and Allen Hudson led the trip, which took over 70 students to explore Spanish cities and learn about the country’s culture.

Students and staff recalled the trip in a presentation at the Wednesday, May 7, board of education meeting.

“Experiential learning is something that, we all know, is a very powerful tool, and this year—this spring—that really came to life for us in Spain,” Iocolano said.

He said the students visited Madrid, Toledo, Cordoba and Seville, learning about each city’s unique history.

“They got to touch ancient walls, some dating back to the year 711,” he said.

“The principals decided that they would like to help their students experience cultures in other areas of the world and, again, enhance their own global awareness,” said Superintendent Maria Rianna.

Rianna said the trip, which was guided by EF Tours, was the first of its kind for the district. She said the Icolano and Hudson created a “photo circle” to keep family and friends updated on the students’ adventures, which included ziplining, she noted.

“I have to say, that it was not a small responsibility to take students into another country, but they took it on and embraced it,” Rianna said.

Despite a 24-hour stomach bug that affected some of the students on the trip, Hudson said it was memorable and that the students were mature and responsible.

“Our kids were respectful,” he said. “Our kids do and did exactly what GC Knights are expected to do.”

Iocolano said the students, who had previously been learning Spanish, used the language in everyday conversations with shopkeepers, waiters, and tour guides on the trip. Hudson said students became more comfortable with the language on the trip.

“At first, it’s awkward to walk up to someone and say ‘hola,’ but after a while, it became normal because you’re immersed in it,” he said,

Students and staff alike said the trip was one to remember.

Middle schooler Panagioti Karathanasis said he learned about different Spanish religious traditions, as well as the nation’s cuisine, history, and culture, on the trip. He said he tried paella, something he had been hoping to do, and that the trip inspired him to travel more in the future.

“I also learned that I like exploring, seeing different places like historical castles and buildings,” he said.

High schooler Michael Ranga said the group tried national desserts, like Spanish hot chocolate and churros, upon their arrival.

“Spanish food in general was delicious,” he said.

Ranga said he enjoyed the “classic beauty” in Spain, from the impressive architecture to the street graffiti.

“It was the best trip ever,” he said.

The principals thanked the board of education for their support.

“I just want to say thank you to you all for supporting us on our trip,” Iocolano said to the board.

“Our kids had a phenomenal time,” Hudson said.

