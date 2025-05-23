Ballet stars join Eglevsky Ballet for Bethpage performance on June 2

The lights will dim, the hush will fall and on Monday, June 2, at 7 p.m., the intimate studio space of Eglevsky Ballet in Bethpage will transform into a living stage for “Live from Studio 4,” an extraordinary performance that unites some of ballet’s most renowned names with Long Island’s own premier ballet company and its students.

Featuring guest artists from New York City Ballet, including soloist Erica Pereira and principal dancers Unity Phelan, Daniel Ulbricht and Jovani Furlan, the evening promises a unique blend of classical tradition and contemporary innovation.

The performance is both a celebration and culmination of Eglevsky Ballet’s spring season. Maurice Brandon Curry, executive artistic director of Eglevsky Ballet, said that the evening was curated to “showcase our dancers’ unique ability to transfer from classical to neo-classical to contemporary with ease and mastery of their techniques.”

Held in the company’s own studio space at 700 Hicksville Road, the venue was chosen deliberately for its intimacy and personal connection.

“We are also very fortunate to be able to have the performance in our own space, which can comfortably accommodate more than 100 people, making the evening very special,” Curry said.

For Pereira, this performance represents more than just another stop on a dancer’s journey—it’s a return home. Born in Northport, she began dancing at the age of eight and trained at local studios before attending Ballet Academy East in Manhattan.

She later joined the School of American Ballet and by 2006, was an apprentice with New York City Ballet. Promoted to soloist in 2009, she’s danced on the world’s greatest stages, yet the heart of her passion remains connected to her roots.

“I did ballet, I did tap, I did jazz and once I got a taste of it, I knew that’s what I wanted to do when I was older,” Pereira said. Her journey from a competitive dancer on Long Island to a soloist at NYC Ballet is a testament to dedication and mentorship. “Darla Hoover at Ballet Academy East always believed in me,” she said. “She saw something in me from when I was 10 and she’s always been an inspiration and cheering me on.”

Pereira’s appearance at Eglevsky Ballet is particularly significant because it illustrates a full-circle moment in her career—dancing not only with her professional peers but also giving back to the next generation of dancers.

“I’m considering going back to my school and maybe teaching,” Pereira said. “I’ve been shadowing my teacher, Darla Hoover, on our Mondays off. I help her with her lower-level classes, learning the syllabus and how to teach younger children.”

Her appreciation for the evolving landscape of ballet is also deeply felt. Pereira explained how ballet, especially in today’s cultural climate, offers something powerful and needed.

“Going to the ballet is like a two-hour time where you can just sit back and enjoy a performance… see people tell a story through their bodies,” she said. “There’s so much variety now—you don’t have to just love classical ballet. It’s an escape and it brings joy.”

Joining Pereira on stage will be Phelan, known for her elegant command of both narrative and abstract works, Ulbricht, famed for his athleticism and charisma, and Furlan, whose artistry and technique have captivated audiences since his early days in Brazil. Their participation highlights Eglevsky Ballet’s commitment to maintaining a strong connection to the professional world and elevating its own standard of performance.

“Our company was founded by André Eglevsky, who was, arguably, one of the greatest male dancers of his generation,” Curry said. “Our connection to this legacy is an important part of our continued growth as an organization.”

“Live from Studio 4” will not only celebrate artistic excellence but also support the future of dance. Proceeds from the evening will benefit Eglevsky Ballet’s scholarship initiatives and outreach programs, furthering the company’s mission to bring classical ballet education and performance opportunities to students across Long Island.

As Eglevsky Ballet continues to flourish under the direction of Curry, events like this are a reminder of how dance bridges generations, disciplines and communities. It’s an evening of performance—but also of inspiration, connection and purpose.

Tickets for “Live from Studio 4” can be purchased online at Eventbrite. Seating is limited, ensuring a close-up and personal experience with some of the most celebrated artists in ballet today.