Long Island farmers markets: Summer 2025 guide to dates, locations and fresh produce

Farmers markets have the freshest, locally-grown produce on the Island. Here are all the upcoming dates and locations for ones popping up near you.

Summer is here in full swing, bringing with it farmers markets filled with fresh, delicious produce grown right here on Long Island. If being surrounded by the aromas of sweet strawberries, ripe tomatoes and crisp cucumbers sounds like an afternoon well spent, this guide has you covered.

Farmers Markets in Nassau County

East Meadow: Eisenhower Park Parking Field 8, Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. starting June 21 through Oct. 25

Elmont: Belmont Park Farm Stand at Anna House, 2150 Hempstead Tpke. Gate 6 driveway, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. through Oct. 14

Farmingdale: Farmingdale Village Green, 361 Main Street, Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. through Nov. 23

Great Neck: Firefighters Park, 30 Grace Avenue, Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. through October

Long Beach: Kennedy Plaza, 1 West Chester Street, Saturdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. through November

New Hyde Park: Michael J. Tully Park, 1801 Evergreen Avenue, Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Oyster Bay: Town Hall Municipal Lot, 74 Audrey Avenue, select Sundays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. through November

Port Washington: Town Dock, Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. through Oct. 26.

Rockville Centre: Sunrise Highway and Long Beach Road, Sundays from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. starting June through December

Roslyn: Christopher Morley Park, 500 Searingtown Road, Wednesdays from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. through December

Seaford: East End Parking Lot at Seaford Train Station, Railroad Street, corner of Washington Avenue and Sunrise Highway, Saturdays from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. through Dec. 20

Farmers Markets in Suffolk County

Babylon Village: Babylon Village Gazebo, 244 W Main Street, Sundays from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. through October

Deer Park: KOC Park, 759 Long Island Avenue, every other Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. through October

East Hampton: Herrick Park (Newton Lane), Fridays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. through Sep. 12

Greenport: Mitchell Park, 115 Front Street, Fridays from 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Huntington Village: Elm Street Parking Lot on Main Street, Sundays from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. starting June through November

Islip: Islip Town Hall Parking Lot, 655 Main Street, Saturdays from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. through Nov. 22

Montauk: Montauk Village Green, 743 Montauk Highway, Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. through September

Nesconset: Nesconset Plaza, 127 Smithtown Blvd, Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. starting in July through November



Northport: Cow Harbor Parking Lot, Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. starting June through November

Patchogue: East side of Patchogue LIRR Parking Lot, Sundays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. through October.

Rocky Point: Old Depot Park, 115 Prince Road, Sundays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. through November.

Sag Harbor: Breakwater Yacht Club, 51 Bay Street, Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sayville: Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Avenue, Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Shelter Island: Havens Farmers Market, Shelter Island Historical Center, Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. through Aug. 30

Shiloh Community (Wyandanch): 221 Merritt Avenue, Wyandanch, Saturdays from 1– 4 p.m. starting July through October

Southampton: Agawam Park, Jobs Lane, Sundays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. through Sept. 15

Westhampton Beach: Village Green, Westhampton Beach, Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. through October

There you have it! Your summer 2025 guide to farmers markets on Long Island will help you land the ripest, most delicious local produce grown right at home.