Who’s the best mascot on Long Island?

Ambassadog Barkery has become a trusted favorite for dog owners seeking wholesome, high-quality treats for their pups. This beloved online community takes pride in crafting mouthwatering biscuits and chewy delights tailored to every dog’s palate and dietary needs, using only the finest ingredients. Leading the pack is Titus, the Barkery’s charming mascot.

Rescued at just 8 weeks old in the Bronx with a broken leg, Titus found his forever home and a new purpose as the star of Titus and His Girl Hailey on social media. This dapper pitbull with a big personality loves to dress up, strike a pose and advocate for bully breeds, showing the world how sweet and lovable they truly are.

Visit Ambassadog Barkery at 246 Oceanside St, Islip Terrace, call them at (516) 353-2228 or visit titusandhailey.com — or, for more cute Titus pics, visit their Instagram @titusandhailey!

