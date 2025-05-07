Chris Brooks runs unopposed for Massapequa school board

Christopher Brooks is the lone member of the Massapequa School District’s Board of Education up for reelection, and he has a straight path to another term.

Brooks is the only community member running for the one open spot on the board.

​​Brooks, who grew up in Queens, has been a member of the Massapequa community for 16 years. He has two children who attend school within the district.

Brooks said his decision to be on a school board stemmed from his own childhood. He said his father died when he was six years old, and that the support he received from his community made him realize that giving back is important.

“I wanted to pay it forward as an adult and said I would always look to give back to my community because my community, where I grew up, helped my family and me,” he said.

Brooks first ran for a board position in 2022. He said that since he joined the board, the members have worked hard to maintain and add programs for the community.

Brooks said that despite people feeling that property taxes may increase at a rate higher than they would like, the board has worked hard to limit tax levy increases and provide fiscally responsible budgets.

The school district has recently made national headlines for its fight against the state over its name, mascot, and logo.

The district’s mascot is the chief, and the logo features the letter “M” adorning a Native American headdress. A recent New York Board of Regents policy barred the use of the mascot and logo, which the district has fought with legal action.

Brooks called the board a “united front” on the topic and said that he supports staying as the “Chiefs.”

“We basically speak for our community, and our community is very much in in lock with keeping our identity,” he said.

Brooks said that as a district board member, he is responsible for providing for the kids in the schools and that he will put the children in the community first. He also noted that school district matters affect everybody in Massapequa, not just those with kids currently in school.

“For the next three years, and for however long I continue to sit on the board, I will do nothing but fight for the kids in our community and community members in general,” he said.

Brooks said that, being the only candidate on the ballot, it is still important for community members to cast their vote. Massapequa residents can vote on Tuesday, May 20, for Brooks and the district’s $243 million budget for the 2025-26 academic year.