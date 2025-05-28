Foam, confetti and world’s largest bounce house: Big Bounce America is a kid’s dream

Looking for a way to bounce around on the weekends? Look no further than Big Bounce America, which is now located at Broadway Commons in Hicksville every weekend until June 1. The event takes up the parking lot in front of Stumble Upon, with a better parking area in front of Quails, at Broadway Commons, as they fit in the 5 different bounce house attractions.

“We have DJs in there; they’re throwing a party, holding competitions, foam cannons, confetti cannons, bubble machines-whatever you could want,” said Connor Market, tour manager of Big Bounce America. “But it’s not just about the castle; we also have several other inflatable attractions as well,all of which are quite large-that would be the best way to describe them.”

The 5 attractions include: The World’s Largest Bounce House, Sport Slam, City Xscape, airSPACE and OctoBlast. These are joined by a smaller inflatable attraction like a slide. This outdoor playground makes for a great family-friendly experience coupled with food, merchandise and activities for everyone to enjoy.

If you feel tired and need a moment to relax, there are food trucks around and scattered areas with water for your needs. The shaded areas have plenty of seating and are perfect for when you need to stand still for a moment.

“We have food vendors, plenty of facilities, hot food, cold food, music, whatever you would like,” said Market.

The venue also allows you to bring your own blanket and chairs if you’re worried about there not being space under these areas.

Team Fun Entertainment was also in attendance with a face painting station for people to stop by between bounce houses, costing $10 for small and $15 for large. You could choose from four categories: animals, scary, pretty and character.

If you forget socks or need a shirt to commemorate your time at Big Bounce America, they will be selling merchandise and accepting both cash and card.

There are inflatable areas that hold cubby spaces for your shoes and bags, so you don’t have to carry them around with you at all times. Lockers are also available on a first-come, first-served basis for $10.

Speaking of bags, make sure you bring sunblock as you’ll be outside all day under the sun and wear clothing that you’re comfortable in as you’ll be moving around a lot.

Tickets for Big Bounce America range by age and provide a three-hour time slot. Starting off is the toddlers session (3 and young) at $22, then the junior session (7 and younger) for $38 and the bigger kid session (15 and younger) and finally the adult session (16+) for $48. If you’re just a parent wanting to supervise your kid, you are free to enter and are not allowed to bounce.

“The reason that we group people into age groups is because a bigger kid’s going to play a little bit rougher than a smaller kid, and at Big Bounce America, safety is our top priority,” said Market.

While you can get tickets at the door, it’s encouraged to get them beforehand so that you don’t run the risk of arriving on a sold-out day.

If at any point you lose your kids or your kid loses you, Big Bounce America has a designated Parent & Child Meetup Point near the entrance that will help to the best of their abilities.

Whether you want to let loose and have some fun or are looking for a new way to entertain your kid, Big Bounce America is an event worth checking out.