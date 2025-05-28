U.S. Rep Tom Suozzi: Chaos in Congress, but a path forward

Last week, the House of Representatives passed what the President has called “the big, beautiful bill.” I have multiple problems with the bill itself, the process it went through, and we still do not know if it will pass through the Senate, which will take up debate next week.

This party-line vote, midnight maneuvering, and the uncertain passage through the Senate are emblematic of what’s wrong with Washington and why we must emphasize the need for bipartisan cooperation on budget bills like this and so much more.

I am concerned about three parts of the bill.

First, it will unnecessarily give tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans. Secondly, it will callously cut health insurance and food assistance for some of the Americans most in need. Finally, it will blow the biggest hole in the deficit we’ve

seen in history.

If, by chance, this bill does not pass through the Senate, I, along with others, stand ready to craft a bipartisan compromise.

I’ve seen a lot over my years in public life—eight years as mayor, eight as Nassau County Executive, and now into my eighth year in Congress—but I’ve never seen a legislative process as broken as this.

We endured a grueling 17-hour Ways and Means markup where members were literally falling asleep at the dais in the middle of the night.

After that, the Republican leadership twisted arms, flipped votes, and forced through a 10 p.m. Budget Committee markup on Sunday night.

Then—get this—the Rules Committee convened at 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. By the time the full House voted, more than 24 hours later, Members had barely minutes to review a rewritten bill, and they were so exhausted that some slept through the vote.

This isn’t transparency. This isn’t leadership. It’s a masterclass in what’s gone wrong in Washington: secrecy, partisanship, and a blatant disregard for the public’s trust.

And yet—I remain optimistic despite all that has occurred. The public is tired of this chaos. The narrow House majority means there’s no room left for political games. If we want to govern, we’ve got to work together.

As co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, I’ve spent this Congress advancing two commonsense, bipartisan priorities: immigration reform and permitting reform. These aren’t talking points—they’re real solutions that touch our economy and everyday lives.

On Immigration Reform:

Most Members of Congress understand the country’s need for a rational, lawful, and humane

immigration system. They understand our system needs reform, and that working in a bipartisan

manner is the only way to secure real progress.

This means securing the border, fixing our broken asylum system, and offering legal pathways for Dreamers, TPS holders, farm and healthcare workers, and those who contribute to our country and our economy.

The Problem Solvers Caucus is convening working groups to move the ball down the field and get this done.

On Permitting Reform:

Right now, Americans are ready to build. The private sector stands poised to double our energy capacity, but state and federal red tape has become a modern-day moat around progress. Our permitting system is slow, outdated, and painfully expensive.

The result? Delays in clean energy innovation and production, which in turn yield higher prices and a less secure grid.

We’ve got a rare alignment of interests: Democrats who want climate progress, Republicans who want energy independence, and tech-driven demand from new AI and data centers that can’t run on good intentions alone.

If Republicans and Democrats can work together to modernize permitting, we’ll not only cut costs, we’ll create jobs and move the needle on climate.

The Problem Solvers Caucus is leading negotiations, making compromises, and moving the ball

down the field to get this done.

If you’re saying, “This can’t be done,” I can confidently tell you you’re wrong. We’ve already seen glimmers of what’s possible when Democrats and Republicans work together. The Senate recently passed, and the President signed the bipartisan “Take It Down” Act to protect children online.

These are not small wins. They prove that even amid the dysfunction, we can still get things done.

But let’s be clear: there’s work ahead. Legislating in a bipartisan manner takes real compromise.

It takes effort to put aside one’s personal opinions and recognize the goodwill of others with disagreements who are also working to better our nation. But if we can put aside personal differences, we can make compromises that better the living conditions of all Americans.

After all, that’s what we’re here to do.

The House’s recent budget bill was everything the public loathes about Congress—backroom deals, middle-of-the-night votes, zero accountability.

But it’s also a chance to reset. Let’s take this moment and pivot toward bipartisanship and the kind of governing that restores trust in our institutions.