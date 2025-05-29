Andreia Pereira joins D&B Engineers finance department

Andreia Pereira has joined D&B Engineers and Architects, a consulting organization based in Woodbury. The company specializes in water, wastewater, hazardous waste, architecture, solid waste, civil and environmental engineering, and construction management.

Pereira, a Franklin Square resident, will join the company’s accounting department as an accounts payable/receivable specialist in its corporate headquarters in Woodbury.

She previously worked as an accounts receivable specialist at WindowRama in Deer Park. Pereira received an associate of science degree in accounting from Nassau Community College in Garden City and a bachelor of science degree in finance from SUNY Old Westbury.

“D&B is always looking for the best and the brightest to join our team – whether that is on the engineering side of the business or on the administrative side. Ms. Pereira is a welcome addition to our already stellar accounting team,” said D&B President Steven A. Fangmann.