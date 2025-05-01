‘Welcome to Woodbury’ sign unveiled on Jericho Turnpike

Town of Oyster Bay officials and Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce board members celebrate the new “Welcome to Woodbury” sign on Jericho Turnpike.

Drivers traveling east on Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury will now be greeted with a new welcome sign, donated by the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce.

The sign, which is the first greeting of its kind in the community, stands next to the Syosset-Woodbury Community Park.

Chamber of Commerce President Russel Green said the funds used for the sign were part of a $50,000 grant the chamber received from the town. Green said the sign came from a small portion of the grant, and the other funds have already been allocated.

The town grant, awarded in 2023, is intended to help the town’s 12 chambers of commerce recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the town has said. The grant was administered to support chambers’ operations, maintenance expenses, and community investments.

Green said the sign has been a priority for the chamber since the funding was received. Green said the chamber previously donated a “Welcome to Downtown Syosset” sign, but until now, there has been no marker for the Woodbury community.

“This has been in the works for almost two years since the grants were awarded,” Green said.

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Council Member Lou Imbroto joined the chamber to unveil the sign on Jericho Turnpike.

“A big thank you to Chamber President, Russell Green, as well as the entire board of directors for the donation of this ‘Welcome to Woodbury’ sign,” Saladino said.

“While sometimes considered synonymous with Syosset, Woodbury is home to a tremendously unique and successful business district, and is deserving of recognition on its own,” Saladino said.