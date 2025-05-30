Jericho board addresses chronic absenteeism

The Jericho School district addressed chronic absenteeism at their May board of education meeting.

At its May 29 meeting, the Jericho Board of Education placed a spotlight on the district’s ongoing challenge with chronic absenteeism, unveiling data and laying out new strategies to curb the issue.

Assistant Superintendent David Cohen presented findings based on a published report that had listed Jericho among districts with high absentee rates.

Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10 % or more of school days in a year, regardless of whether the absences are excused or unexcused.

Using three years of data from PowerSchool, the district’s attendance tracking software, principals from all five schools reported a promising decline in absenteeism. Districtwide rates are projected to fall below 10 percent for the 2024–25 school year. Still, concerns lingered.

At the elementary level, absences were most commonly due to illness and family travel. Middle school students often missed school for physical or emotional health reasons and family trips, while high school seniors were most impacted by “senioritis,” which accounted for over half of chronic absenteeism cases among them.

Board Trustee Samuel Perlman said the data didn’t fully clarify why Jericho had previously ranked high for absenteeism. Audience members added their own theories, including weekday college tours that often include younger siblings.

“The tours are during the week, you can’t go on the weekend,” one attendee said. “And then you have the siblings that go with you because you’re not going to leave them behind.”

Cohen outlined the district’s planned interventions, which include notifying parents in writing, making phone calls home, and holding meetings with administrators and teachers to support affected students.

The board then turned to a more divisive issue. The recommendation by outgoing Superintendent Hank Grishman to appoint Brian Cummings as co-principal of Jericho High School.

Perlman objected to the move, saying it was not based on Cummings’ qualifications, but on what he called a breakdown in the process.

“My concern has everything to do with the timing of this proposition from Mr. Grishman and the lack of customary process followed,” Perlman said, adding that he believed incoming Superintendent Robert L. Kravitz, not Grishman, should make such a key recommendation.

Grishman noted that Kravitz had been consulted and supported the appointment. Ultimately, the board approved Cummings’ appointment in a 4-0 vote, with Perlman abstaining.

Earlier in the meeting, the board awarded tenure to three educators: Sara Ballute-Scianablo, Charles Driscoll-Gleason, and Micheala Finlay.

“This is a tremendous milestone in your careers today,” said board President Christopher Foresto. “We have full faith that you will continue the outstanding work with our children.”

Finally, after hearing public criticism of the proposed Code of Character, Conduct and Support, the board unanimously voted to withdraw the first reading of the policy.