HarborFest 2025 draws thousands to Port Washington waterfront

HarborFest Dock Day and Craft Fair took place on Main Street on June 1.

Thousands gathered along the waterfront Sunday, June 1, for the 33rd annual HarborFest Dock Day and Craft Fair, a vibrant celebration of community, creativity and family fun.

The festival, hosted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, featured live entertainment, local artisans, children’s activities and a strong sense of hometown pride.

The event’s main stage came alive throughout the day with performances from local bands and dance groups, adding rhythm and energy to the festive atmosphere. Families gathered to watch young dancers and musicians showcase their talents, highlighting the deep well of homegrown creativity in the Port Washington community.

Among the many attractions, the Parent Resource Center once again ran one of the event’s most beloved fixtures: the trackless train and kids’ carnival.

“We’ve been doing this for over 20 years,” said Nicole Asselta, executive director of the Parent Resource Center. “The train has been a staple for about 10 years. We’re proud to offer face painting, games and activities that make this event so special for families.”

Asselta describes the Parent Resource Center as a “modern-day community center ” that supports early childhood enrichment and outreach.

“We serve families from birth to age five, offering discounted classes, preschool readiness programs and support networks for new parents,” she said.

HarborFest isn’t just about fun, a portion of Main Street was closed to feature a hub for local small businesses and artists. First-time vendor Liliana Hernandez, founder of Scarce by Liliana, brought her handmade macramé sponge-fabric swimwear accessories to the craft fair thanks to a friend’s recommendation. She said she hopes to make people more aware of her brand.

Another standout was Annie Capeller, owner of Cuttle Cove Creations, who sold colorful crocheted plushies inspired by a deeply personal legacy.

“I learned how to crochet from my great-grandmother from Italy. She passed when I was 13, but she taught me this craft, and now I’m carrying it on.” Capeller, who only started selling her work eight months ago, said HarborFest marked her first time vending at the event.

Many attendees were drawn by the sense of tradition and togetherness.

Local mom Avita Delerme, a repeat visitor, said, “We come to support our community, our vendors, our artisans, and to run into all the people we know. Our daughter was performing at the band shell this year, which made it extra special.”

Although organizers had initially sought community photo submissions for this year’s HarborFest as part of the “Pride of Cow Bay” display at the Port Washington Nautical Museum , the red tugboat building near the town dock entrance, that effort didn’t pan out as hoped. Fortunately, local photographer Roy Schneider stepped in and provided the event photos, capturing “Around Port Washington Waters.”

With a cool breeze off the bay and a bustling crowd from near and far, HarborFest once again proved why it’s one of Port Washington’s most anticipated events of the year.