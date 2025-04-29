Chamber of Commerce hosts Taste of Massapequa

Massapequa Chamber of Commerce came together on Thursday, April 24 for the second annual Taste of Massapequa

The Massapequa Chamber of Commerce held its second annual Taste of Massapequa event on Thursday, April 24.

The event was hosted by Wren Kitchen at 5500 Sunrise Highway, with a list of 19 restaurants providing samples of their menus to the community.

Chamber President Robin Hepworth said there was a line of people waiting for the tasting to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday night. She said the evening was a way for chamber members and restaurants to promote their business while community members were able to connect.

“It was a great event, and it’s nice to see the community come together,” she said. “I don’t think anyone had anything but positive things to say.”

It cost $30 for each person to participate in the event. There was a live DJ and a raffle, with part of the money going toward the chamber’s scholarship.

Janice Talento and Linda Rowse were co-chairs for the event, while Sands was the major sponsor.

The chamber’s next event will be on June 1 when it hosts its annual street fair.