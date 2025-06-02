Roslyn mourns coach Tara Berkowitz, 40

Tara R. Berkowitz, a physical education teacher and coach in the Roslyn School District, died on May 8 at age 40, following a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. She had been diagnosed two years ago and faced the illness with unmatched strength, grace, and determination.

Berkowitz, born Jan. 24, 1985, was known for her radiant energy, compassionate spirit and unwavering commitment to helping young people thrive. Her loss has deeply affected the school community where she dedicated her professional life to not only building physical strength but fostering confidence, resilience and unity.

A committed educator and mentor, Tara coached both varsity badminton and varsity volleyball at Roslyn High School. Her leadership on and off the court made a lasting impression on her athletes, teaching them the values of teamwork, perseverance and sportsmanship.

“Tara was truly one of a kind. Her vibrant spirit, positivity and kindness touched the lives of everyone she encountered. Her warmth made our schools brighter and her boundless energy was a source of inspiration for both students and staff,” said Superintendent of Schools Allison Brown shared in a statement to the Roslyn community.

The district has made counseling services available for students and staff in need of support during this difficult time, with school social workers, psychologists, and counselors available across all Roslyn schools.

“Tara lived her life with unmatched courage and strength, leaving behind a legacy of perseverance. Her impact on our students, our athletic teams, and all of us will never be forgotten,” said Brown.

The Roslyn girls varsity badminton team expressed their sorrow in an Instagram post dedicated to Berkowitz.

“We wish that we could have another practice, another hug, even just one more second with you,” wrote the varsity team.

Berkowitz’s life outside the classroom reflected the same passion and joy she brought to her work. An avid dancer, surfer, skier, and traveler, she also loved boating, the beach, music and planning celebrations. She was the host and heart of countless gatherings, remembered for her contagious laughter and the way she brought people together.

Berkowitz was strong, brave, fiercely independent and even when facing unimaginable challenges, she kept giving to others, her family wrote in her obituary.

Tara is survived by her loving spouse, Jessica L. Valente; her mother, Patricia Berkowitz (Ronald Heuther); her brother, Robert Berkowitz (Taylor); and her adored nieces and nephews, Vivianne, Brody, and Easton. She was predeceased by her father, Scott Berkowitz.

In her memory, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Linalee Ko, to support cancer research and causes Tara held dear.

“Berk was more than a coach,” wrote Ko in her GoFundMe campaign. “She was a guiding light in my life from elementary school through middle and high school. Her energy, positivity, and belief in her students shaped who I am today.”

“Tara lived fiercely and joyfully,” her loved ones wrote. “Even in her final days, her spirit never dimmed. Her love never stopped moving forward.”