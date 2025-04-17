Roslyn High School to get new athletics complex

Renovations to Roslyn High School Sports Complex will include multi-sport design and new baseball field and tennis courts.

On March 28, the Rolsyn High School baseball and tennis teams held their final practices on their field and courts, closing one chapter and setting the stage for an exciting new beginning.

When the athletes return, they will be playing on state-of-the-art facilities that have been reimagined for the future, according to the Roslyn School District.

The renovations, anticipated to be completed before the 2025-2026 school year, will include a multi-sport design, with a fully turfed baseball field, new field lighting, a new scoreboard, modern spectator seating, and an integrated soccer field.

“While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to the places where countless memories were made, there was something powerful about being part of the final team to step foot on these storied grounds,” said athletic director Michael Brostowski. “These fields and courts will no longer look the

same, but the legacy built on them will never be forgotten.”

The tennis courts will be expanded to accommodate more players, with responsible dark sky lighting.

The Roslyn School District said that the upgrades will extend beyond aesthetics and enhance performance, increase accessibility, and establish a new standard for training and competition.

Alongside these changes, new walkways will connect the entire complex, making every event more accessible.

“We look ahead to the memories yet to be made,” said Superintendent Allison Brown. “A new generation of Bulldogs will soon take the field, empowered by top-tier facilities that reflect the pride and ambition of our community. This moment isn’t just about saying goodbye—it’s about welcoming a bold new future for the Roslyn school community, filled with promise, progress, and exciting moments still to come.”