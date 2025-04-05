Roslyn High School presents ‘Mamma Mia’

Roslyn High School’s Royal Crown Players brought the musical “Mamma Mia!” to life with three live performances from March 27-29.

Vocal music teacher Christina Cinnamo and teacher Jill Fedun were the show’s director and co-director, and said each of the over 60 Roslyn High School students on the production.

“This has been our most noteworthy and celebrated production in the recent past! The students rehearsed tirelessly on their instruments, dances routines, and vocals to present this top-tier show,” Cinnamo said. “Every minute of the production was bursting with fun, as evidenced by the profound reception we have received in the community.”

“Mamma Mia!” is set on a picturesque Greek island, and follows the story of Sophie, a bride-to-be, as she tries to discover the identity of her father by inviting three men from her mother’s past to her wedding. Characters perform the songs from the band ABBA as the story progresses through twists and turns.

In their 84-year history, the Royal Crown Players at Roslyn High School have performed over 155 productions and sold more than 100,000 tickets collectively.

“Thank you to Roslyn School and all of our RCP advocates for making Mamma Mia a smashing success!” Cinnamo said.