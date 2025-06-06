Celebrate ‘Hug Your Cat Day’ with one of these 10 adoptable pals

ICYMI, June 4 was Hug Your Cat Day, the purr-fect reminder of just how special the bond between people and their feline friends can be. If you don’t have a kitty to hug yet, don’t worry! More of a dog person? We got you. These adorable adoptables are all waiting with open paws to become your new best friend today!

Also, join FourLeaf Federal Credit Union on Saturday, June 7 for the annual Pet Adoption & Food Drive at 899 South Oyster Bay Road. The event, with a rain date of June 14, invites all Long Islanders to meet adoptable animals, support local rescue efforts, and donate much-needed pet supplies.

Available for adoption at Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Ratatouille! This sweet and affectionate seven-year-old girl has a heart as big as her love for cuddles. This lovable and endearing little charmer is every cat lover’s dream. She lives for head scratches, cozy lap time, and endless snuggles. She would make a purrfect addition to a lucky family that enjoys being adorned with endless love and attention from a furry companion.

Ratatouille gets along well with other cats, is comfortable around older kids, and could possibly do well with a calm dog. Her laid-back personality makes her an excellent fit for most homes.

Ratatouille does have a skin condition called eosinophilic granuloma, which can cause itchy spots on her lip and side from time to time. Thankfully, it’s not contagious to other animals and is managed with occasional steroid treatments. Through it all, she remains her sweet, affectionate self, ready to give and receive love.

She’s spayed, up to date on vaccines, and more than ready to settle into a home where she can relax, be adored, and share all the snuggles she has to offer. If you are interested in meeting Ratatouille, please fill out an application or call 631-360-7575 for more information.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Sprinkles may be a bit shy at first, but don’t let that fool you — this sweet boy is a cuddle bug in disguise. With a calm environment, soft pets, and a little patience, Sprinkles blossoms into the ultimate snuggle companion. He’s happiest curled up beside someone gentle and kind, where he can purr away the day. Open your heart to him, and he’ll fill your life with quiet love and endless affection.

Meet Munchkin — a playful puff of personality with a heart full of love and a purr that just won’t quit. This curious little guy adores chasing feather toys, burrowing into cozy blankets, and making fast friends—whether they’re furry or human. Always ready for fun or a cuddle, Munchkin brings happiness wherever he goes.

To pre-adopt Munchkin and/or Sprinkles, fill out an adoption application.

Please note: Tender Loving Cats does not adopt out kittens under 12 weeks old to go home alone or before spay/neuter. Once your application is approved, you’ll be able to meet Munchkin in his foster home.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Meeps may come across as your typical friendly shelter cat — curious, affectionate, and always up for a lap — but his story is anything but ordinary. Once thought to be best suited for outdoor life, he had other plans. After being trapped, neutered, and released, Meeps set out on his own mission and found his way into the arms of one of our team members, who immediately brought him to safety. Now this purrfect gentleman is ready for his forever home — with just one request: no dogs, please.

Kami’s journey started with heartbreak — abandoned on a cat tree in the middle of the Bronx, clinging to her hammock with no one to turn to. But everything changed the day her rescue angel stepped in. Now safe at Bianca’s Furry Friends, this tiny two-year-old is learning to trust again and soaking up the gentle love she’s always deserved. Treat parties and playtime have brought out her playful spirit, and the hidden kitten inside is finally shining through. Kami’s looking for a calm, loving home with older kids where she can be your one and only. All it takes is love (and a few treats), and she’ll show you just how far she’s come.

Gideon may be the biggest boy in the room, but it’s his tiny, tender spirit that’s winning hearts at Bianca’s Furry Friends. At 4 years old, this gentle soul survived a tragic incident and now finds peace nestled in cozy corners alongside his feline friends. While still learning the wonders of indoor life — like toys, sunbeams, and catnip beds — Gideon is slowly discovering the joys he’s missed. A quiet home with older kids and a warm heart is all he needs to continue his journey. Open your door to him, and you’ll open a whole new world of love, trust, and sweet companionship.

Four-year-old Tikvah arrived in need of a little extra care — rescued from the devastating fire that took her former home, she’s now beginning to embrace the gentle kindness surrounding her. From the safety of her cozy bed, she’s taking it all in with quiet courage — tentatively accepting affection, softly batting at butterfly toys, and offering appreciative blinks to those helping her heal. This graceful girl is ready for a peaceful home where she can finally exhale and feel safe. All she’s ever needed is someone to see the beauty in her quiet strength—and she’ll show you just how grateful she is.

Big, strong, and full of love — Tyson is a one-year-old lab mix from Arkansas searching for his forever home! A bit shy at first, he needs an experienced family to help build his confidence. He thrives in a quiet neighborhood with a fenced yard. Tyson does well with older kids and meet-and-greets are a must for family members and other dogs. Ready to give him the love and patience he needs? He’ll repay you with endless loyalty!

Georgie is a six-month-old terrier mix with a heart full of love and a dash of spunk! This playful pup does best with older kids and will need to meet any children or dogs in the home to make sure it’s a good fit. He’s still learning to share his space, so patient, experienced adopters will help him thrive. With structure, care, and a whole lot of love, Georgie’s ready to become your loyal sidekick and fun-loving best friend!

Victor is a sharp, spirited seven-month-old terrier mix from Texas who’s ready to take on the world — with the right partner by his side! This clever pup thrives with structure, confidence, and experienced leadership. He does well with older kids and will also need to meet any resident dogs to ensure a good match. If you’ve got the experience and heart to help Victor keep growing, he’ll be your loyal, lively sidekick through it all.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home and adopt a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today.

As always, thanks for reading — and please remember: always adopt, never shop. Pass it on!