Focus on the GN Peninsula: The Great Neck Student Aid Fund

Since its inception, Destination: Great Neck has connected with many volunteer community organizations on the peninsula. Recently we had a chat with Great Neck Student Aid Fund’s Hon. Elise Kestenbaum and Karen Ashkenase, a beloved matriarch in our town-a conversation worth having.

Spoiler Alert: GNSAF is not just meetings and spreadsheets. Read more about their April 27 event below…

A Growing Need

The Great Neck Student Aid Fund, an IRS 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit community organization, originated almost a century ago, (1931). Its simple aim to “change the direction of a life.” Basically, they provide one-time grants to low-income Great Neck students to defray costs for their first year of college or vocational school.

Essentially, easing the ‘How am I supposed to afford that textbook?!’ stress for many first-year students. With a growing base of students identified as being in need, GNSAF was incorporated on Dec. 1, 1949, and in 1956, GNSAF became a member of the United Community Fund.

Over the years, GNSAF evolved from a “mom-and-pop” operation to a more sophisticated, technologically advanced corporation. Even as the group’s activities have become more streamlined, with a modicum of administrative costs, their urgency to help locals remains the same.

Did You Know?

According to current state Department of Education data, nearly 25 % of Great Neck Public School District students are classified as “economically disadvantaged,” and 20 % qualify for free or reduced lunch. Many don’t realize that we have such demographics among us.

Often, Great Neck is mistakenly regarded as “only affluent” with few exceptions. This is hardly the case. Notably, all grant applicants need to first apply for federal FAFSA, NYS TAP and financial aid from the college or vocational school they will be attending (DACA applicants must first apply for NYS TAP aid and financial aid from their school of choice).

To date, thousands of scholarships have been provided, and virtually every dollar raised goes to these student applicants. Each year, they receive thank you letters from many recipients who may not have been able to attend college without GNSAF support. Some who receive aid give back later in life.

“It is so wonderful to see that!” said Kestenbaum.

The Mission

Student fund volunteers know the mission, and oftentimes, it requires caffeinated persistence. Teamwork makes the dream work, but coffee makes the teamwork.

In accordance with their by-laws, the primary purpose of the Great Neck Student Aid Fund: “to raise and distribute funds which will enable secondary school graduates residing in the Great Neck School District who have a financial need based on objective criteria established by the board to further their education, and to cooperate with other organizations having a similar purpose.”

To that end, the student aid fund maintains a rigorous and confidential screening process to determine a prospective applicant’s eligibility for aid. Grants are based on financial need—not academic performance—and are scrupulously reviewed by a GNSAF committee, including professional accountants with extensive experience.

The Board of Directors

The board of directors of the student aid fund are a veritable Who’s Who of our town’s diverse volunteers devoted to

helping disadvantaged young people get a jump start in their lives. Ideally, with fewer faceplants and more high-fives. Some have dedicated 30 years and more to this worthy cause!

Great Neck Public Schools guidance department chairs Jo-Ann Eyre M. Cruz and Michael Neary also serve on the GNSAF board. If you notice a familiar name below, ask them about GNSAF. They’ll appreciate your curiosity and probably have a great story to share.

Executive committee: Robin Fleischman, Elise Kestenbaum, and Jill Monoson as co-presidents; Candy Gould, Ruth Greener, Pamela Gould Kipnis, and Carey-Cheng Ye, as co-vice presidents; Lori Freudman, as treasurer; Debbie Doustan, Jemi Goodman, and Myrna Periera as co-secretaries, and Neil Hendelman, Alicia Lev, Marilyn Schneider and Wendy Stevens Schneidman, as financial aid officers.

New to the board in 2025: Anulekha Ganguli, Sara Wyn Kane, Barbara Levy, Steven Atlas, and Yas Rokshar. Current board: Karen Ashkenase, Linda Cheung, Lori Cooper, Kim Kaiman, Marc Katz, Parveneh Khodadadian, Miriam Kobliner, Judy Liman, Robert Lopatkin, Jill Madenberg, Rose Maione, Steve Markowitz, Edna Mashaal, Larry Offsey, Anthony Pontone, Moji Pourmoradi, and Karen Verola.

How Funds Are Raised

No less than 15,000 fundraising letters are mailed out to the Great Neck community twice a year. GNSAF also creates awareness through public relations, social media, special events, small meetups, raffle sales, school district and UPTC programs, and student club fundraisers. “95% of funds collected go directly to students. We have no paid staff. No overtime, no overhead.” said Kestenbaum.

All donations are fully tax-deductible, and donations in honor of/or in memory of a loved one are welcome. Donors that contribute $350 or more are acknowledged in high school graduation programs as a well-deserved thank you.

Upcoming GNSAF Fundraising Events

On April 27, GNSAF is holding its annual “Fun Walk for Education,” a wonderful event that raises money and awareness for the organization. To register and donate, go to https://gnsaf.charityproud.org/Donate/Index/37157%20. You may also register in person at 9:00 a.m. in front of Great Neck Plaza Village Hall (2 Gussack Plaza) on the day of the event. GNSAF appreciates the support of Mayor Ted Rosen and the 6th Precinct.

On June 9, GNSAF is hosting an evening of “Night of Magic and Laughter” at Leonard’s of Great Neck, 555 Northern Blvd., Great Neck). The headliner is Mike Maione, a highly entertaining magician and mentalist, along with local comedic talent. Refreshments will be served. Please register on the GNSAF website. GNSAF appreciates the support of Eric Redlich and Leonard’s in this effort. PayPal and Venmo can also make donations. It’s not too late to make your mark and give generously, for the June graduations ahead.

How can the community get more involved in supporting GNSAF’s mission?

“Come to our events, join our board and donate like it’s tax-deductible… because it is!”