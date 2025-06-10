Lakeville Estates Civic to host meet for non-incumbent candidates

Instead of “Meet and Greet” meetings in September and October, The Lakeville Estates Civic Association said it will be hosting a non-incumbent meeting on June 18 at the Manhasset Lakeville Firehouse in an effort to combat negative information during the election cycle and increase exposure.

Located at 21-78th Ave. in New Hyde Park, the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and host five candidates across two hours.

Nassau County Legislator Seth Koslow, who is running for Nassau County executive, will be speaking from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., alongside Jason Lew, who is running for Town of North Hempstead clerk, and Lisa McArdle, a candidate for Town of North Hempstead council member District 3.

From 8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dave Kerpen and Juleigh Chin will speak as they run for Town of North Hempstead supervisor and Nassau County legislator 9th District, respectively.

The currently elected officials have already had the opportunity to meet at the association’s regular civic meetings this year and will be invited to speak before September.

These meetings will be open to the general public.