Syosset-Woodbury Chamber thrives with community engagement and business support

For more than two decades, the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce has become a cornerstone of the local business community, fostering growth, collaboration and philanthropy.

Founded in 1998, the chamber has grown significantly, with its membership expanding from just 200 in 2010 to 257 by 2022. Under the leadership of President Russell P. Green, the chamber continues to play a vital role in bringing together local businesses, residents and organizations.

Founded by a group of local business leaders, including Frank Erso, Bill Shabina and others, the chamber initially represented just Syosset. Over time, it expanded to include Woodbury, solidifying its role as a unifying force in the community.

“We started with just Syosset and over time we brought Woodbury into the fold,” Green, president of RPG Wealth Management, Inc., explained. “In around 2010, the Syosset Chamber became the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce. It’s been amazing to see how much we’ve grown since then.”

One of the most notable successes of the chamber is its ability to organize events that bring the community together. Among the most popular is the Syosset Street Fair, which attracts between 8,000 and 10,000 residents each year. The event, which takes place each fall, shuts down Jackson Avenue to make way for more than 150 vendors and sponsors.

“The street fair is by far our biggest event of the year,” Green said. “It’s the one time that the whole community can come together in a relaxed atmosphere and really interact with one another.”

The fair is not only a place for businesses to showcase their products and services but also an opportunity for local charities to raise funds and awareness. The chamber’s commitment to giving back is evident in the funds raised for various causes, including last year’s $6,300 donation to the Children’s Orchestra Society and the Tempo Group, a local organization helping families dealing with addiction.

“We always try to keep it local,” Green stated. “Our mission is to support our community and that means working with local charities and businesses to make a positive impact.”

The chamber hosts several other events throughout the year, including the holiday lighting event in December, which celebrates the season with local performances by high school students and music school participants.

“We’re not just about business,” Green emphasized. “We’re about people; events like the holiday lighting allow us to connect with everyone, not just business owners.”

For businesses, the chamber offers a valuable platform for networking and growth. Regular general meetings and networking events allow members to connect with other business owners, share resources and collaborate on opportunities. The chamber’s emphasis on community involvement is also a key benefit.

“Joining the chamber is more than just about business—it’s about giving back,” Green said. “Whether it’s volunteering at an event or donating to a local cause, being a part of the chamber means being a part of something bigger than just your own business.”

The chamber’s membership has seen remarkable growth in recent years. In 2017, when Alan Goldberg became the membership chair, the chamber had fewer than 40 members. Since then, it has grown to more than 250 members, with businesses from a wide range of industries joining. This growth has been driven by word-of-mouth recommendations and an active approach to outreach, particularly through networking opportunities and ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses.

As a part of its ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses, the chamber also offers scholarships to high school seniors pursuing business studies. Green noted that these scholarships are a way to give back to the community while helping the next generation of business leaders.

“We offer $2,000 scholarships to Syosset High School seniors who are interested in continuing their business education,” he said. “It’s one of the ways we invest in the future of our community.”

The Syosset-Woodbury Chamber’s impact extends beyond Syosset and Woodbury itself. Through its affiliation with the Nassau County Council of Chambers, the chamber provides its members access to educational workshops and resources, including sessions on topics like cybersecurity and social media marketing. Green pointed out that being a part of the Nassau County Council allows Chamber members to benefit from region-wide initiatives and support.

“We’re more than just a local chamber,” he explained. “Being part of the council of chambers opens doors to new opportunities for our members.”

Membership is not only a chance to network but also an opportunity to give back to the community and help others succeed.

“The Syosset-Woodbury Chamber is a place where businesses can thrive, but also where we work together to make our community a better place,” he said.

The chamber continues to provide a sense of belonging for businesses of all sizes. The Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce remains a vital part of the region’s economic and social fabric.

“Being part of this chamber means being part of a community that cares—about business, about our neighbors, and about our future,” Green concluded.

Green encourages businesses looking to get involved to reach out directly or visit the chamber’s website (www.syossetchamber.com).