4th of July fireworks shows 2025: Guide to times, locations & festivities

Here’s your guide to 4th of July fireworks shows across Long Island.

Celebrate Independence Day on Long Island at one of the many 4th of July fireworks shows across Nassau and Suffolk counties!

Long Island 4th of July Firework Shows

ANTHONY’S FAMILY FEAST AND FESTIVAL

Circus, carnival, games, and fireworks.

Trinity Regional School. 1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport. newtonshows.magicmoneyllc.com. 3 p.m.-11 p.m. June 25-28.

VETERANS SALUTE

Veterans salute, live concert, and fireworks display.

Lido Beach Town Park. 630 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach. hempsteadny.gov. 12 p.m.-10 p.m. June 28.

FIREWORKS AT EMPIRE STATE FAIR

Rides, entertainment, and fireworks are included with admission.

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. 1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale. empirestatefair.com. 9:30 p.m. June 28, July 4, 5, and 12.

FIREWORKS AT RIVERHEAD RACEWAY

Fireworks display, demolition derby, and kids’ big-wheel racing.

Riverhead Raceway, 1797 Old Country Rd., Riverhead. riverheadraceway.com. June 28 and 29.



AN AMERICAN PICNIC WITH FIREWORKS BY GRUCCI

Fireworks at the Southampton Fresh Air Home’s

American Picnic with Fireworks by Grucci. 1610 Meadow Lane American Picnic. 7:10 pm June 28.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS POST-GAME FIREWORKS

Baseball game and fireworks display. Attendance at the fireworks show is included with the purchase of tickets to the games taking place on the days of the shows.

Fairfield Properties Ballpark. 3 Court House Dr., Central Islip. liducks.com. July 1-3.

PORT JEFFERSON 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS

Open only to Port Jefferson residents. Fireworks will be going off at West Beach, but will also be visible at East Beach.

Port Jefferson Village West Beach. Beach Club Road, Port Jefferson; Port Jefferson East Beach Area and Pavilion, Village Beach Road, Port Jefferson. portjeffchamber.com 9 p.m. July 3.

PORT JEFFERSON INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

Independence Day parade down Main Street, sponsored by the Port Jefferson Fire Department.

Main Street, Port Jefferson. portjeffchamber.com 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. July 4.

TD BANK CELEBRATES AMERICA FIREWORKS AND CONCERT

Fireworks display and live concert featuring The Allmost Brothers band and Chicken Head Rocks.

Eisenhower Park, 1899 Park Blvd., East Meadow. nassaucountyny.gov. 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 3. Fireworks will begin at 9:30.

ASHAROKEN VILLAGE FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Publicly funded fireworks display.

Asharoken Avenue, Northport. Asharoken.com. 9:15 p.m. July 4.

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS AT UMBRELLA BEACH

Firework display. Best viewed from locations in town, Umbrella Beach is 1/3 mile west of the Village.

Umbrella Beach. 742 Montauk Hwy, Montauk. iloveny.com. 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m. July 4.

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS AT JONES BEACH

Fireworks and music simulcast on WALK 97.5 FM and KJOY-98.3 FM.

Jones Beach State Park. fireworks.jonesbeach.com. 9:30 p.m. July 4.

4TH OF JULY CONCERT AND FIREWORKS CELEBRATION

Free concert and fireworks show. Catholic Hill Amphitheater at Bald Hill.

1 Ski Run Ln., Farmingville. schoolofrock.com. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. July 4.

4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Live music, food, drink, and family-friendly entertainment.

Harbes Family Farm. 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck. harbesfamilyfarm.com. 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. July 4-7.

VALLEY STREAM FIREWORKS

Live DJ, bouncy castle, food, fireworks, and more. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased now at Henry Waldinger Memorial Library, Valley Stream Community Center, Valley Stream Pool Complex Lobby and Valley Stream Village Hall.

Firemen’s Memorial Field. 300 Emerson Pl., Valley Stream. vsvny.org. 6 p.m. July 6.

ANNUAL ROCKVILLE CENTRE FIREWORKS CELEBRATION AND CONCERT

Enjoy music and watch the sparks fly.

Pette Field. 48 Chester Rd., Lynbrook. rvcny.gov 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. July 9.

SALUTE TO AMERICA CONCERT

Free concert and fireworks show honoring veterans and the armed forces.

Tobay Beach. Ocean Parkway, Massapequa. oysterbaytown.com. 7:30 p.m. July 9.

LONG BEACH FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Fireworks along the boardwalk and beachfront. The fireworks can be seen from any beach within the Long Beach community.

Ocean Beach Park. 300 W Bway., Long Beach. longbeachny.gov 9:10 p.m. July 11.

— Compiled by Avajosephine D’Angelo