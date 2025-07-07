Editorial: Identity of 4 people detained in Glen Cove, agents remain a mystery

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained four people on Wednesday, June 11, near the Long Island Rail Road station in Glen Cove.

Nearly a month later, the identities of the four people detained remain unknown. As do the identities of the ICE agents or even what they look like.

Presumably, they were wearing what ICE agents normally wear—masks and tactical gear. That was the case of Fernando Mejia, a Port Washington bagel shop manager who was detained by ICE that same day, according to those who witnessed Mejia’s detention.

Unlike all other law enforcement officers in Nassau, including the county’s, ICE agents do not wear name tags or other forms of identification. Unlike Nassau County police, ICE agents also do not wear body cameras to discourage the use of excessive force or other violations.

Glen Cove City police officers learned of the four people being detained after responding to a report of an assault, according to Glen Cove Detective Lt. John Nagle.

Why the secrecy?

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security claim officers have faced a sharp rise in threats and “antisocial behavior,” including an alleged “500% increase in assaults” on ICE personnel, arguing masks help prevent doxxing and harassment of agents or their families.

In press statements, ICE said the face coverings during enforcement actions are optional and emphasized they help “protect agents and their loved ones.”

And in response to criticism calling masked agents “secret police,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson dismissed such claims as politically motivated, insisting the claims contributed to violence and endangered agents.

But that is not enough.

ICE should be required to provide proof that not wearing a mask or identification is necessary for their safety rather than not. Given the explosion of raids and detentions, it is no surprise that the percentage of alleged assaults would increase.

Their response also does not address the rising number of imposters dressed as ICE agents.

Multiple arrests have been made in California and beyond of people posing as ICE officers, often confronting individuals in schools, shops, and public places. These impostors often wear plain clothes and make harassing visits.

ICE agents are supposed to present an official ID and a badge, but the latter are often concealed under clothing and are now shown only if there is a demand.

Of greater concern is abusive behavior by ICE agents. If agents are wearing masks and not showing identification, how can someone report their wrongful behavior?

Nassau County enacted a Mask Transparency Act, effective Aug. 14, 2024, making it a misdemeanor to wear a face covering in public with intent to conceal one’s identity, punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

This came in response to the Manhattan district attorney saying he was unable to prosecute Columbia University protesters who violated the law because they were wearing masks and could not be identified.

This is not just a federal question, but a county one as well.

In February, President Trump revoked the 2011 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement “sensitive locations” policy, which restricts enforcement actions at places like schools, churches and hospitals.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Nassau County Police Chief Patrick Ryder recently said that ICE would not be allowed to enter schools or houses of worship unless there is a threat to safety or officials.

But Blakeman announced in February that local Nassau County police officers would work directly with immigration officials and even act as ICE agents themselves, which would allow them to arrest people for federal immigration offenses, pursuant to a federal judge’s warrant. Some 10 Nassau detectives were said to be attached to ICE.

The New York Civil Liberties Union, a non-profit civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, June 24, that argues that Nassau’s agreement violates state law prohibiting local law enforcement from conducting civil immigration arrests for ICE. The case is still pending and has yet to be decided.

Does the county object to ICE agents wearing masks and carrying no ID while patrolling the streets of Nassau County? If not, county officials could tell ICE that the county’s support is contingent on their being more transparent.

If so, this would be the time to do it.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” signed by Trump on Friday, July 4, boosts ICE’s overall budget from about $10 billion to over $100 billion through 2029, making it the largest law enforcement agency budget in U.S. history. This includes a threefold increase in enforcement, including 10,000 more agents. The added agents will provide ICE with more agents than the FBI, DEA, ATF, Bureau of Prisons, and U.S. Marshals combined.



This comes at a time when the Trump administration is increasingly targeting unauthorized immigrants with no criminal record as it ramps up arrests, a Washington Post analysis of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement data shows. In January, nearly 46% of those detained had been convicted of a crime. By June, that number had dropped to 30%.

No one knows what category the four men detained in Glen Cove fall under. Or what has happened to them.

What we do know is that the number of people detained in Nassau County and across the country is about to explode. What role will Nassau County police play?