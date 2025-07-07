Oyster Bay school board swears in new president, student rep

Nancy Castrogiovanni (Bottom C.) and Maryann Santos (Bottom R.) were sworn in as president and vice president of the 2025-2026 Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education received a new look at its Tuesday, July 1, meeting as a new president, vice president and trustee were sworn in and the board welcomed its first student representative.

Nancy Castrogiovanni, who served as vice president during the 2024-2025 academic year, was sworn in as president. Castrogiovanni has been a board member since 2018. She was nominated by Laurie Kowalsky, the former board president.

“It is my pleasure to declare that Ms. Castrogiovanni has been elected as board president,” said Superintendent Francesco Ianni.

Maryann Santos, who served as a trustee during the 2024-2025 academic year, was sworn in as vice president. Santos has been a board member since 2018. Kowalsky nominated her to her new position.

Ianni thanked Kowalsky for the time she has served on the board as she transitions from president to trustee.

“Ms. Kowalsky, thank you for all your help over the past five years,” he said.

Michael Schindler and James Rickard were sworn in as board members after their election in May. Schindler previously served on the board, but this year marked the first that Rickard sat on the board.

The board also swore in a student Board of Education member, Giovanna Lisa. Ianni said it will be a “special year” for Oyster Bay as Lisa marks the first elected student representative.

“Giovanna Lisa is a mature young woman who consistently demonstrates integrity and compassion,” Ianni said. He said she “leads by example” as a member of the student council and multiple honors societies.

Earlier this year, Lisa was one of three Oyster Bay high schoolers that was recognized by the National Council of Teachers of English in the 2025 Achievement Awards in Writing contest.

The board approved the employment of a groundskeeper at the meeting. Residents had expressed concern about the restructuring of the grounds crew at the May 6 Board of Education meeting, because it included the abolishment of two positions that were filled by Richard A. Carames II and Alberto A. Cariaga.

Ianni told residents in May that the district intended to go to the county civil service commission to reorganize the department and that abolishing the two positions is the first step in the commission’s process. He had said if the civil service does not deem the abolishment appropriate, the employees would be reinstated.

At the June 17 Board of Education meeting, resident and former board President Ann Marie Longo asked if there were any updates from the county, and Ianni said the district had not heard back yet.

The appointment of one groundskeeper was on the July 1 agenda, which the board unanimously approved.

“I see that we’ve assigned a groundskeeper, so does that mean you’ve gotten a response from civil services?” Longo asked.

Ianni said the district received approval to hire two additional groundskeepers from civil service “the day after” the June 17 board meeting.